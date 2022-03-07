Master Thief Robert Pattinson Busted For Swiping Socks From The Batman Set

Minor spoilers for "The Batman" follow. Like, extremely minor. Teeny tiny.

"Alfred, I don't want your cufflinks." Okay, Bruce, then what about his socks? Or anyone's socks, for that matter? As it turns out, being a rich and famous actor in real-life playing a rich and famous character in "The Batman" couldn't prevent star Robert Pattinson from behaving like a complete and total menace while on set. He may have wanted to turn down those Wayne-branded cufflinks that Alfred offers to him on the eve of a rare public appearance by Bruce Wayne, but apparently that didn't stop Pattinson from absconding with far too many pairs of socks from the production.

That's according to Pattinson himself, at least, whom we all know has a pesky little habit of just flat-out making things up when he gets a little bored. Most infamously, the man once completely made up an entire story about witnessing a clown die at a circus as a kid, which (if you ask me) outdoes any trauma Bruce Wayne himself went through with the death of his parents. Like I said, the man is a menace and we kind of love him for it.

So from the man who (allegedly) spends his free time in unusual ways — not fighting crime at night in armored spandex, as far as we know, but hiding out on Batman forums online and social media to see what people are saying about him – comes the somewhat dubious (but no less hilarious) reports that he got busted for becoming a kleptomaniac, as far as socks are concerned. Check out his damning statements below, which should obviously call into question his fitfulness to ever don the batsuit ever again. This is why vigilantes are always bad news, folks.