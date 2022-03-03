Robert Pattinson Secretly Lurks In Batman Fan Forums Because Of Course He Does

Where most Batman actors would prepare for putting on the iconic cowl by training really hard or maybe reading some comic books, Pattinson took a different approach. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor admitted to using fan forums and using fan theories to inform his take on Bruce Wayne.

"It's actually very... I'm just reading these again and it's extremely helpful to have these fan theories. I used to look at a lot of the forum stuff and it actually really did inform my character a lot. Still look at it nowadays... I generally lurk. Sometimes I just get pushed a little far and I have to respond something. So, when sometimes you just see a quite abstract message going like, 'Just please, just leave me alone,' that's me [laughs]. 'Stop picking faults. I'm doing my best.' [laughs].

After so many iterations of Batman, it makes sense for Pattinson to try and get a sense of what people on the internet — who are known to be very cordial and civilized —had to say about the character and where it should go next. That being said, Pattinson said he also still takes the occasional peek behind the social media curtain, which makes me concerned about him. We all know how toxic Twitter can be, especially comic book Twitter.

For example; in a recent interview with the LA Times, Pattinson commented on the online criticism of his initial casting, saying: "I was actually mocked less than I usually am, I was quite shocked. Only 70% negative? A-plus!'"

We are big fans of Robert Pattinson here, especially press tour Robert Pattinson, so here's hoping his Twitter lurks are filled with pleasant comments that are as lovably weird as the actor.

"The Batman" will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.