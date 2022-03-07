Expect More Unconnected, Standalone DC Projects Following Success With The Batman

Ever since Marvel released the crossover extravaganza "The Avengers" to game-changing success in 2012, rival studios have fallen all over themselves attempting to recreate the (supposedly) guaranteed box office profits of diving headfirst into the shared universe business and raking in the cash that comes with audiences getting a chance to see multiple heroes on-screen at the same time. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued to thrive, the following years provided a few instances of notorious creative misfires and embarrassing flops: Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in 2014 is pretty much a textbook example of putting the cart before the horse and WB/DC's theatrical cut of the 2017 "Justice League" tried so hard to please everybody that it ultimately ended up satisfying no one.

With Warner Bros. in particular, their slate of DC movies since the conclusion of Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy has encouraged the prevailing narrative among fans that they've essentially been trying to chase the coattails of Marvel. After the bumpy road that defined filmmaker Zack Snyder's tenure (though many fans viewed the HBO Max release of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" as some much-needed vindication), the DC Universe continues to expand the franchise — as most recently seen in the DC sizzle reel that has preceded many showings of "The Batman" – with the "Aquaman" sequel, the long in-development "Black Adam" movie, and even their own response to the multiverse crossover of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with "The Flash."

"The Batman" stands alone from the rest by virtue of, well, standing alone. The Robert Pattinson-starring movie contains no indications of Superman flying around somewhere in Metropolis or Wonder Woman waiting to jump into the action to save the day at the last possible moment. By all accounts, the marching orders for the film when Matt Reeves was brought in was simply to make a good movie, first and foremost. As Warner Bros. CEO Toby Emmerich touted during a talk with Deadline, "When [Matt Reeves] pitched the first draft of the script, it harkened back to Batman as the world's greatest detective. He talked about the Warner Bros. gangster movies of old and capturing that gangster DNA."

So will "The Batman" mark the beginning of a new era of DC movies? Emmerich maybe isn't going quite that far, but his response is both obvious and rather telling at the same time. Check out his full comments below.