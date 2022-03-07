7 Days Trailer: A Pandemic Rom-Com From The Duplass Brothers

"7 Days" (not to be confused with the gory 2010 horror film) stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni as Rita and Ravi, two Indian Americans with nothing in common that are set up on a pre-arranged date by their parents. Just when they're ready to throw in the towel, the situation gets awkward and enlightening when COVID-19 reaches America and they're forced to shelter in place together for a week.

Following a world premiere at Tribeca 2021 and an impressive, award-filled festival run through the San Diego Asian Film Festival, the Naples International Film Festival, BFI London, and more, Cinedigm is ready to give "7 Days" a proper theatrical release in North America. Though no official release date has been announced yet, the movie also starring Zenobia Shroff, Aparna Nancherla, Gita Reddy, and Mark Duplass is said to be aiming for an early 2022 release. And in preparation for whenever that is, we have the first trailer for the film.

Fans of the "Deadpool" movies will definitely remember Soni, who co-wrote this film with director Roshan Sethi. He played Dopinder, the timid cab driver and fast friend of Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth. However, before appearing in the acclaimed Marvel movie, Soni made his feature film debut in Colin Trevorrow's "Safety Not Guaranteed" alongside Mark Duplass. He later made his directorial debut on the Duplass' HBO anthology series "Room 104," which further strengthened the creative bonds between them that lead to the mumblecore pioneers boarding "7 Days."

This rom-com isn't just a reunion for Soni with the Duplass brothers. His co-star Viswanathan also appears with him on the hilarious TBS series "Miracle Workers." Although, that show is just a small part of her rise to prominence. After landing her breakout role in "Blockers" as the daughter of "Peacemaker" star John Cena, the Australian actress went on to appear in the Netflix film "The Package," HBO Max's "Bad Education" alongside Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, and the incredibly charming "Broken Hearts Gallery." Hopefully, this is just the latest in a long line of leading roles for Viswanathan because she certainly has the chops to keep headlining projects of all genres.

Honestly, I didn't think that I'd want movies and TV shows about the pandemic, especially while it's still going on, but this looks like a lot of fun and I'm looking forward to checking it out. With the first trailer dropping, and early 2022 turning into mid 2022 with each passing day, we're sure to get more info on the release of "7 Days" soon. Until then, keep checking back here at /Film for the latest updates.