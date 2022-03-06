Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. To Hit Theaters And Peacock In September

As you can see, "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.," utilizes a mockumentary format as its characters talk to the camera and hawk their religious wares by the side of the road. However, it also takes a seriocomic turn when the precise nature of the scandal affecting the church begins to come into focus more.

This time, Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown will be donning their Sunday best and ascending to the gold throne of said church. "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." also has Kaluuya's 59% Productions behind it, and Hall's upcoming appearance as one of the three hosts on Oscar night might help give her and it a boost of further recognition. Early on, Hall gained exposure alongside Anna Faris as a fixture of the "Scary Movie" franchise for its first four installments. More recently, she has appeared in shows like "Black Monday" and "Nine Perfect Strangers."

Last year's Academy Awards went without a host, but this year's ceremony will employ a three-act structure, with Hall hosting one hour and Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosting the other two. Brown, meanwhile, is about to wrap up his six-year stint on the NBC drama, "This Is Us," when it concludes its final season on May 24, 2022.

Here's the official synopsis for "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."

In HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL., proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church is forced to close temporarily, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath. Now Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." is coming to theaters and Peacock on Friday, September 2, 2022.