Regina Hall's Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Lands With Focus, Peacock, And Jordan Peele After Sundance Premiere

"Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul," one of the breakout hits from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, has been acquired for distribution by Focus Features, the streaming service Peacock, and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions. The film is billed as a comedic satire and it stars Regina Hall ("Scary Movie," "Nine Perfect Strangers") and Sterling K. Brown ("American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," "This Is Us") as the wife-and-husband leaders of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who are looking to "make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen" after a scandal involving the pastor, Brown's character.

"Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul" will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Peacock. The filmmaking duo of the Ebo twins, writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo, are making their feature-film debut with the production company Pinky Promise in this movie, which is an adaptation of their previous short film of the same name. Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is also involved in the film as a producer through his own production company, 59%, along with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow.

Other producers for "Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul" include Hall, Brown, and the Ebo twins themselves, as well as Kara Durrett and Pinky Promise's Jessamine Burgum and Matthew Cooper. In a statement issued via press release, Adamma and Adanne Ebo said: