Bill Burr To Direct And Star In Old Dads, A Movie About, Uh, Old Dads

As if Bill Burr wasn't already dadding hard enough with his Netflix animated series "F is For Family," he's going to be perfecting his niche as an old dad by writing, directing, and starring in the new original comedy film "Old Dads." Joining Burr is Emmy award-winner Bobby Cannavale ("Boardwalk Empire," and Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine ("Fargo"), who we assume will also be repping the world of old dads. The film is being produced by Miramax in conjunction with Burr's All Things Comedy banner. "Old Dads" also marks the feature directorial of Burr, which began filming in Los Angeles just yesterday.

Per Deadline, the script by Burr and Ben Tishler ("When Metallica Ruled the World," "What Would You Fight For?") follows Burr as a middle-aged father who, along with his two best friends, sells their company to a millennial. Suddenly, the trio realize that they're out of touch, behind the times, and together must figure out how to make it through the complicated and ever-changing world. Tishler and Burr are producing alongside Bill Block ("Bad Moms," "Dirty Grandpa"), Monica Levinson ("Borat," "Bruno"), and Mike Bertolina ("Bill Burr: Paper Tiger," "Nicole Byer: BBW").