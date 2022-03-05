Milo Ventimiglia To Star In ABC Conman Drama The Company You Keep

NBC's "This Is Us" is in the home stretch of its final season, with the series finale set to air on May 24, 2022, which means stars like Milo Ventimiglia are already lining up more work. In January, we heard that Ventimiglia was lining up a hockey drama called "Hometown Saints," which would keep him attached to NBC through his production company, Divide Pictures. However, a new report indicates that he also has another project he is developing for rival network ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ventimiglia will executive produce and star in a drama for ABC called "The Company You Keep," which involves a con-man and undercover CIA agent having "a night of passion" even as the latter unknowingly hunts the former at her job. The show, based on the South Korean TV series "My Fellow Citizens," has a pilot order in place and will be written and executive produced by Julia Cohen, who is currently attached as co-showrunner to the new "Degrassi" series that is in the works at HBO Max for next year.

Cohen is no stranger to ABC, having most recently co-executive produced and written for the shows "Quantico" and "A Million Little Things," both of which aired on the same network. Other producers for "The Company You Keep" include Russ Cundiff and Deanna Harris for Divide, as well as Caitlin Foito, Lindsay Goffman, and "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu.