Milo Ventimiglia Is Making A Hockey Drama Series For NBC

"This Is Us" may have wrapped up its six-season run this month, but that doesn't mean you've seen the last of Milo Ventimiglia on NBC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ventimiglia and his production company, Divide Pictures, are developing a new drama called "Hometown Saints" and have a sold a script for it to the network.

"Hometown Saints" reportedly follows "Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over." THR doesn't explicitly state that Ventimiglia is eyeing this as a series in which he would star (in addition to producing through Divide), but it's possible that is the case and he will play Riedell, who "ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, reluctantly coaching a girl's high school team."

Derek Elliott and Grainne Godfree will write "Hometown Saints" and executive produce it with Ventimiglia and his longtime partner at Divide, Russ Cundiff. Deanna Harris will also produce for Divide. Elliott's credits include "Klein," which was featured on the 2019 Black List of Hollywood's best unproduced screenplays, as well as the 2020 computer-animated Scooby-Doo feature, "Scoob."

Godfree has a background in various superhero projects, having served as a writer on "Arrow" and "The Flash" and a producer and writer on DC's "Legends of Tomorrow." Outside the Arrowverse, she has done work as a consulting producer on "Secret Invasion," the upcoming Disney+ from Marvel Studios, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. She also has an adaptation of the YA book, "The Inheritance Games" (no relation to "The Hunger Games") pending at Amazon Studios.