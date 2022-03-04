Mitchell Ryan, Lethal Weapon And Grosse Pointe Blank Actor, Dies At 88

Ryan enjoyed a successful start with his career on Broadway, having performed in "Wait Until Dark," "Medea," and "The Price." In his own words, he "studied Shakespeare like you would study the Bible — that is, with great interest and diligence." After his stint on "Dark Shadows," Ryan starred on three different TV series throughout the 1970s: "Chase," "Executive Sweet," and "Having Babies." A character actor with the commanding skill of a leading man, Ryan popped up in film and television across a multitude of genres. Western, drama, comedy, slapstick, and even horror, Ryan could truly do it all. It's likely why he was at one point the president of the Screen Actors Guild Foundation.

Ryan effortlessly captured the role of Hugh Hefner in "Hugh Hefner in Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story," the memorable role of Minnie Driver's father in "Grosse Pointe Blank," and became a horror fan-favorite as the leader of the Druid-like cult in "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers." Other films of note include "Two-Minute Warning," "Midway," "Hot Shots! Part Deux," "Speechless," "Judge Dredd," "The Devil's Own," and the hilarious Mr. Allen in "Liar Liar," the head of the law firm that Jim Carrey brutally roasts in the middle of an important meeting. Boasting 136 credits on IMDb, Ryan has worked alongside countless casts and crews who will surely miss him. Our screens and stages were better for having witnessed his gifts.