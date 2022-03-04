Here's What To Expect From The The Boys: Diabolic Episode From Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland

Amazon's irreverent and occasionally (okay, usually) gory "The Boys" made its reputation as a more adult-oriented superhero property; one that stands out against the onslaught of more traditional media produced by Marvel and DC. By all accounts and as fans would expect, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" is cut from the exact same cloth. In her review for /Film, Danielle Ryan praised the animated spin-off series as,

While it's not required viewing, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" is a lot of fun for "The Boys" fans. The wide variety of creatives means that no two episodes feel alike, and the stories told touch on almost every aspect of "The Boys" universe. Some are funny, some are sad, but they're all deliciously diabolical.

As an anthology series in a totally different medium altogether from the live-action "The Boys," the creative team behind "Diabolical" was able to play fast and loose with the style, tone, and overall goals of every episode. Accordingly, a different group of writers and directors took charge of each episode, with all the various artists for each respective episode listed here, in full. But one episode in particular, straightforwardly (and hilariously) titled "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents," blatantly took its cue from the beloved "Rick and Morty" and, fittingly, was actually written by co-creator Justin Roiland. Running for only 12 minutes, the episode was also described by /Film's Danielle Ryan as,

...exactly what you'd expect based on the title, and follows a bunch of superheroes with terrible powers as they kill their parents after discovering they were injected with Compound V as babies. If you ever wanted to see "Rick & Morty" meets "The Boys," this is your chance. It's also pretty satisfying to see some of these parents who took their children's bodily autonomy away from them punished.

Entertainment Weekly unveiled a brief look at this specific episode and further details on the series in general. Check it out below!