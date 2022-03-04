The Boys Presents: Diabolical Creators Reveal Their Favorite Episodes
The beauty about anthologies (or episodic TV, really) is being able to just pick and choose which episode to watch next just based on what looks coolest. In the age of streaming and binge-watching, it gives the viewer some control back over their watching habits.
This is just one of the things that makes the upcoming animated anthology "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" a great show. Letting a diverse group of writers take on this superhero universe and letting them run wild to explore a variety of subjects makes for a viewing experience where no two stories are similar. Because the episodes are completely standalone, you are free to start with whatever episode you think looks best, but if you're looking for recommendations, who better than executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to tell you what episode you need to look out for?
A whole new world of superheroes
During a roundtable attended by /Film, executive producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen talked about the episodes they were most excited to see come to life. For Goldberg, it's the episode titled "John and Sun-Hee."
"It's Andy Samberg's episode, just because it's so surprising that it's from Andy Samberg. And, as we know from our time in comedy, comedians all have profound sadness deep inside them so, it's not shocking that you can make something so sad, but it's how beautiful and poetic it is. It's just cool to see something so different from someone you're a fan of."
Indeed, that is arguably the most surprising of the episodes. Andy Samberg pulls a touching and emotional tale of two lovers fighting against time, doing whatever it takes to spend more time together, which is beautifully animated in the style of Korean water painting. Our own review of "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" praised the episode as being the one that "comes the closest to the 'Animatrix' comparison in both tone and execution." The Twitter account for "The Boys" posted a little tease of the episode if you want a taste of it.
Rogen, on the other hand, had a more on-brand answer in mind, the perfectly titled "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents," by Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth.
"I mean, I was excited to see Justin Roiland. We've been friends for a while and we've wanted to work together on something for a long time and he just pitched us that idea and it was so insane. And so, yeah. That was one I was quite excited to see."
In case the episode's title isn't enough of a giveaway, "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" is about, well, superheroes kill their parents. It is a hilarious, gross, very entertaining short that expands the world of "The Boys" by showing what happens to the kids who get terrible powers (like having breasts for eyes) and get abandoned by their awful parents (here's a teaser for this one). It is pure Justin Roiland, and it is shocking that the writers got away with as much as they did.