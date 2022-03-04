The Boys Presents: Diabolical Creators Reveal Their Favorite Episodes

During a roundtable attended by /Film, executive producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen talked about the episodes they were most excited to see come to life. For Goldberg, it's the episode titled "John and Sun-Hee."

"It's Andy Samberg's episode, just because it's so surprising that it's from Andy Samberg. And, as we know from our time in comedy, comedians all have profound sadness deep inside them so, it's not shocking that you can make something so sad, but it's how beautiful and poetic it is. It's just cool to see something so different from someone you're a fan of."

Indeed, that is arguably the most surprising of the episodes. Andy Samberg pulls a touching and emotional tale of two lovers fighting against time, doing whatever it takes to spend more time together, which is beautifully animated in the style of Korean water painting. Our own review of "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" praised the episode as being the one that "comes the closest to the 'Animatrix' comparison in both tone and execution." The Twitter account for "The Boys" posted a little tease of the episode if you want a taste of it.

Rogen, on the other hand, had a more on-brand answer in mind, the perfectly titled "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents," by Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth.

"I mean, I was excited to see Justin Roiland. We've been friends for a while and we've wanted to work together on something for a long time and he just pitched us that idea and it was so insane. And so, yeah. That was one I was quite excited to see."

In case the episode's title isn't enough of a giveaway, "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" is about, well, superheroes kill their parents. It is a hilarious, gross, very entertaining short that expands the world of "The Boys" by showing what happens to the kids who get terrible powers (like having breasts for eyes) and get abandoned by their awful parents (here's a teaser for this one). It is pure Justin Roiland, and it is shocking that the writers got away with as much as they did.