Delia Graves And The Order Of Merlin: Justin Lin Executive Producing Drama For NBC
A new story is emerging from the centuries-old legends of King Arthur, namely his mythic sage Merlin. The prophet's supernatural powers (to include future-telling and shape-shifting), it seems, are transferrable — and a small-town coroner will be the recipient in "Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin," a new NBC drama in development from Phillip Iscove (he of "Sleepy Hollow") and filmmaker Justin Lin of the "Fast and Furious" movies. Lin is under contract at Universal Television, so that'll be the backing studio. Iscove also has an executive producing credit, along with Lin and Andrew Schneider under Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment banner.
The story, penned by Iscove, surrounds coroner Delia, who operates her medical inquests in a small town amid an uptick in bizarre local crimes. Her estranged, concerned mother, who hasn't been in Delia's life in twenty years, shows up with a revelation: due to a spell cast on her at birth, Delia gets to tap into the mysterious, awesome powers of King Arthur's Merlin which she'll need to protect the town, and possibly the world.
Iscove previously wrote the supernatural "Sleepy Hollow" series for Fox, loosely based on Washington Irving's 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The show was canceled after its fourth season. While Iscove wrote a few episodes for ABC's firefighter drama "Station 19," "Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin" will be the next big project for the writer-producer.
Lin directed Tokyo Drift, people
Lin, the Taiwanese-American filmmaker, has an array of properties to his name, having helmed a couple of episodes from the polarizing second season of HBO's "True Detective," Paramount's "Star-Trek Beyond" trilogy finale, and Universal Pictures bangers "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6" and "F9." Out of the Vin Diesel-led franchise, Lin's most important contribution is clearly "Tokyo Drift," which /Film's Jack Giroux agrees is the purest of the "Fast & Furious" entries. Next up, Lin is back in the saddle again for both parts of "Fast & Furious 10," or "Fast 10: Your Seatbelts," as Sandy Schaefer called it. These will be the final installments in the "Fast" saga.
As part of his deal with Universal Television, Lin directed the pilot and serves as executive producer on the new NBC heist series, "The Endgame." When he signed with the studio back in 2020, he had this to say:
"Universal gave me my shot when they offered me the Fast franchise a decade and a half ago. Over the course of these years together, we've become a family and I'm thrilled to be coming home."
Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment is also currently in production on the third season of the crime drama "Warrior" for HBO Max. The series, /Film's Chris Evangelista says, is "'Deadwood' meets 'Peaky Blinders' with martial arts." Highly recommended for your streaming pleasure.