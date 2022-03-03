Delia Graves And The Order Of Merlin: Justin Lin Executive Producing Drama For NBC

A new story is emerging from the centuries-old legends of King Arthur, namely his mythic sage Merlin. The prophet's supernatural powers (to include future-telling and shape-shifting), it seems, are transferrable — and a small-town coroner will be the recipient in "Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin," a new NBC drama in development from Phillip Iscove (he of "Sleepy Hollow") and filmmaker Justin Lin of the "Fast and Furious" movies. Lin is under contract at Universal Television, so that'll be the backing studio. Iscove also has an executive producing credit, along with Lin and Andrew Schneider under Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment banner.

The story, penned by Iscove, surrounds coroner Delia, who operates her medical inquests in a small town amid an uptick in bizarre local crimes. Her estranged, concerned mother, who hasn't been in Delia's life in twenty years, shows up with a revelation: due to a spell cast on her at birth, Delia gets to tap into the mysterious, awesome powers of King Arthur's Merlin which she'll need to protect the town, and possibly the world.

Iscove previously wrote the supernatural "Sleepy Hollow" series for Fox, loosely based on Washington Irving's 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The show was canceled after its fourth season. While Iscove wrote a few episodes for ABC's firefighter drama "Station 19," "Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin" will be the next big project for the writer-producer.