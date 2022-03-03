Loki Producer On Laser Armadillos And Testing Kevin Feige's Limits

If there's any Disney+ series that ought to push the limits of just how wild and outrageous the Marvel Cinematic Universe can truly be, it's "Loki." The titular character is known as the fod of mischief, after all, so there's absolutely no excuse to not have him running around being chaotic — be it for purposes good or bad.

There were very much times when "Loki" season 1 did exactly that, like when it paired Tom Hiddleston's trickster antihero with some of his more outlandish variants, most notably Alligator Loki, AKA "Croki." But at the same time, it could stand to go a whole lot further in season 2 — not least of all when it comes to Loki's bisexuality (which has so far amounted to little more than lip-service).

To his credit, it seems like "Loki" season 1 head writer Michael Waldron did, in fact, make an effort to take things as far as he was allowed. Most notably, the "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki" special revealed that Waldron had initially conceived a montage of Loki doing his best to test the power of the Time Variance Authority, including visiting different time periods, "doing crazy mischief, aka sex," collecting the Infinity Stones, having "more sex, bi, alien, etc.," and so on. Thankfully, if Waldron is to be believed, he will only continue to bat for the fences in season 2, even as he shifts into an executive producer role only.