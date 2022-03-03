Live Step Up Dance Show Coming From Lionsgate And Channing Tatum

Recruitment from the "Magic Mike Live" team fulfilled several key roles in the new "Step Up" live project, so that's the kind of energy to expect — though "all you lawbreakers" should know that it's not offering the same content. The "Step Up" show is said to be a family-friendly one that "aims to showcase artistry and athleticism to young audiences." In a statement, FA Live CEO Peter Kiernan said:

"After building out five productions of Magic Mike Live on three continents since 2017, our FA Live team is excited to now turn their creative talents to Lionsgate's beloved dance franchise Step Up."

Jenefer Brown at Lionsgate had her own statement:

"We are thrilled to be working with Free Association as they venture into the live entertainment space with this theatrical expansion of the Step Up franchise."

Creative appointments include "Magic Mike Live" worldwide executive producer Vincent Marini, who will be serving as COO and president of production while Don Gilmore acts as head of physical production. "Magic Mike" franchise choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick have been named as directors of dance, so the moves will be tight and the vibe will be right in the latest of live shows on the Lionsgate roster. The studio has already done live productions pulling from its vast collection of film and TV properties, including "La La Land in Concert," "Dirty Dancing—The Classic Story on Stage," and "Now You See Me Live."