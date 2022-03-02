Another Heist Hits Netflix As Equipment Stolen From The Set Of Lupin

Last week we reported that over $200,000 worth of props were stolen from the set of "The Crown," and it seems like Netflix can't catch a break. As it turns out, one day after the set theft for "The Crown," a robbery took place during the French shoot for the upcoming third part of "Lupin." The show is currently being filmed in the Nanterre neighborhood outside of Paris, putting production on a three-day hiatus. It was reported that the set was ambushed by approximately 20 people with faces covered who broke onto set by throwing mortar fireworks. It's been estimated that around €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment was taken. This brings the total losses to over half a million dollars in roughly a 24 hour time period. Here's hoping they have good insurance.

The news was confirmed to Variety with Netflix saying, "There was an incident on Feb. 25 while filming the upcoming season of 'Lupin.'" They continued, "Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries."

The irony of course being that "Lupin" is based on Maurice Leblanc's 1905 character Arsène Lupin, one of the most prominent examples of the "gentleman thief" trope. The character has appeared multiple times throughout the history of entertainment, and the popular "Lupin III" turned the character's grandson into an anime icon. A well-orchestrated heist on the set of a show about a famous thief? The debate of art imitating life vs. life imitating art rages on.