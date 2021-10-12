Lupin Star Omar Sy Signs Massive Netflix Movie Deal
Omar Sy, who plays the titular master thief in Netflix's popular heist series "Lupin," will be involved in several new features at the streaming platform.
The French actor has signed a multi-year film deal with Netflix, where his Paris and Los Angeles-based production company will develop original films for the streamer. Sy will also star in these new projects and serve as an executive producer.
This deal comes after the global success of "Lupin," where Sy plays the charismatic Assane Diop, a character based on the stories about the fictional French thief, Arsène Lupin. The deal is also the latest evidence that Netflix is investing in creating content in different localities across the world. The South Korean megahit "Squid Game" is another example of the streaming platform's heavy investment in regions outside of the U.S.
Sy already has a Netflix feature in the works — an action comedy film directed by "Lupin" director Louis Leterrier called "Tour de Force," where he co-stars with Laurent Lafitte. With this new deal, we can expect additional French features starring Sy to come down the Netflix pipeline.
Omar Sy – From Comedian to Star
Sy started out his career in France as a comedian before building up an impressive roster of appearances on television and feature films. Before "Lupin," he also starred in the 2011 French feature "Untouchable" and had a small part in 2015's "Jurassic World."
"I have experienced Netflix's collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world," Sy said in a statement. "I am very happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together."
Gaelle Mareschi, director of international original film for Netflix in France, added:
"We have been lucky enough to have worked closely with Omar for a number of years and are excited to now expand our partnership further to bring his creative vision to our global audiences. We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix."
Given the deal was just inked, there's no news yet on what types of features Sy will produce and star in for Netflix. While we wait to see what Sy has in store, we can always watch (or re-watch) his performances in "Lupin" and "Untouchable."