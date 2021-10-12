Lupin Star Omar Sy Signs Massive Netflix Movie Deal

Omar Sy, who plays the titular master thief in Netflix's popular heist series "Lupin," will be involved in several new features at the streaming platform.

The French actor has signed a multi-year film deal with Netflix, where his Paris and Los Angeles-based production company will develop original films for the streamer. Sy will also star in these new projects and serve as an executive producer.

This deal comes after the global success of "Lupin," where Sy plays the charismatic Assane Diop, a character based on the stories about the fictional French thief, Arsène Lupin. The deal is also the latest evidence that Netflix is investing in creating content in different localities across the world. The South Korean megahit "Squid Game" is another example of the streaming platform's heavy investment in regions outside of the U.S.

Sy already has a Netflix feature in the works — an action comedy film directed by "Lupin" director Louis Leterrier called "Tour de Force," where he co-stars with Laurent Lafitte. With this new deal, we can expect additional French features starring Sy to come down the Netflix pipeline.