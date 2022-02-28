Titans Season 4 Has Begun Production

According to Twitter, production has started on the fourth season of "Titans." One of the show's writers and producers Richard Hatem took to the bird app to mark the occasion by sharing a picture of the slate adorned with the date to mark the first day of shooting.

Currently, details about the new season are scarce. As far as we know, the main cast including Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly, and Joshua Orpin will all be returning. Curran Walters, who plays Jason Todd AKA Robin AKA Red Hood, should be back as well. But due to the events of last season (and his new show on Amazon Prime), Alan Ritchson's Hawk won't be.

On the other side of the fight card, as mentioned previously, we know that H.I.V.E. will factor into the storyline thanks to new additions Joseph Morgan from "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals," "Bourne" franchise star Franka Potente, and up-and-coming English actress Lisa Ambalavanar. Based on their character descriptions, there's a good chance that they'll be at the forefront of a new cult in the DCEU and the Titans will have to stop them. Or join them. Who knows?!

No matter what happens, I just hope that the team behind the scenes flushed the crap of previous seasons down the drain and followed up with another courtesy flush for good measure. This show has a lot potential to be a really fun team-up of young heroes that the fans love, but so far the bad has outweighed the good in my opinion. That potential has been squandered by keeping the team apart for too long over the course of a season, having them needlessly at odds when they are together, and not including enough costumed battles as a team. I mean, it's a miracle that more people don't know that Dick Grayson is Nightwing on this show! Regardless, while I'm happy for those looking forward to the next chapter of "Titans," the inevitable promos and trailers would have to absolutely blow me away in order for me to come back into the fold. Until that happens, there's always more Arrowverse and "Peacemaker" to look forward to down the road.

"Titans" season 4 is expected to arrive on HBO Max some time in 2022, but we don't have an official premiere date yet.