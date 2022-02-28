Better Nate Than Ever Trailer: Disney+ Musical Comedy Wants You To Dream Big

"Better Nate Than Ever" reunites Federle (who also wrote and directed the movie) with "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" lead Joshua Bassett, who co-stars as Nate's older brother Anthony. "Joshua Bassett has been this good luck charm for me since he was cast as the very first series regular in 'HSMTMTS,' and it was a joy when he signed on to this very different role of Nate's jock older brother," Federle told Entertainment Weekly.

Federle went on to explain how "Better Nate Than Ever" was inspired by his own background as a theater kid who dreamed of making it big in showbiz:

"It sort of came from my backyard, literally and proverbially, because at the time I was dancing on Broadway and I was working on 'Billy Elliot' and it felt like a really far leap from my days as this Pittsburgh theater kid who dreamed of coming to New York. I first came to New York when I was 14 with my mom on this trip to see Broadway shows, and I got this idea because I felt like dancers can't dance forever. I was like, what am I going to do if I don't keep dancing? I decided to quietly write this pretty autobiographical novel without knowing what I was doing, and I just wrote from the heart."

While he described the film as being faithful to the spirit of his original book, Federle noted that he expanded the roles for Libby and Anthony for the movie, fleshing them out into co-leads. The other big difference between the two is the fictional stage musical at the heart of the story, which was "E.T.: The Broadway Musical" in the novel, but has been changed to a Broadway musical adaptation of Disney's 2002 animated feature "Lilo & Stitch" for the film.

Federle admitted that production designer Jane Musky's decorations for the movie's fake stage show were almost too convincing and gave rise to rumors that "Lilo & Stitch" is coming to Broadway for real. "I'm sorry to disappoint Broadway viewers that it's not yet a reality. But if you see the movie, you'll at least see a version of it come to life," he added.

"Better Nate Than Ever" debuts April 1, 2022, on Disney+.