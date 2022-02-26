Turning Red Featurette Showcases The Film's Real-Life Origins

"Turning Red" is turning heads already for a number of reasons, over and above the metamorphosis of its central character, Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), into a giant red panda whenever she gets too worked up. It's the next Pixar film, the first one to feature an all-female leadership team, and the third one to bypass theaters altogether and go straight to the Disney+ streaming platform.

The movie hails from Domee Shi, writer and director of the acclaimed short film, "Bao," and was co-scripted by Julia Cho. Ludwig Göransson provides the musical score, and there are also songs on the soundtrack written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. The in-universe, animated boy band 4*Town will perform those songs in the film.

"Turning Red" is coming your way in two weeks, and in the meantime, Disney has released a new featurette, in which Shi, Eilish, and O'Connell all appear, with Eilish noting how much the film resonated with her. See for yourself in the featurette below.