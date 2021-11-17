Turning Red Trailer: Pixar Is Back With One Bear Of A Coming-Of-Age Story

With only a few months until the debut of "Turning Red," Disney has finally released the full trailer for Pixar's adorable coming-of-age story about a young teenage girl named Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) who magically transforms into a giant red panda at the slightest hint of emotional duress. Knowing her daughter is enduring an unique form of puberty, Mei's overprotective mother Ming (Sandra Oh) is constantly hovering over Mei, much to her annoyed, teenage dismay. As we saw in the teaser trailer back in July, Mei Lee is going through some massive changes, and trying to keep her beastly tendencies under control proves extremely difficult.

"Turning Red' is written and directed by Domee Shi, best known for her stunning 2018 Oscar-winning short film "Bao" (which she wrote, directed, and is also credited as story artist), as well as serving in the animation department for "Inside Out," "The Good Dinosaur," "Incredibles 2," and "Toy Story 4."

Check out the official trailer below.