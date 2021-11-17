Turning Red Trailer: Pixar Is Back With One Bear Of A Coming-Of-Age Story
With only a few months until the debut of "Turning Red," Disney has finally released the full trailer for Pixar's adorable coming-of-age story about a young teenage girl named Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) who magically transforms into a giant red panda at the slightest hint of emotional duress. Knowing her daughter is enduring an unique form of puberty, Mei's overprotective mother Ming (Sandra Oh) is constantly hovering over Mei, much to her annoyed, teenage dismay. As we saw in the teaser trailer back in July, Mei Lee is going through some massive changes, and trying to keep her beastly tendencies under control proves extremely difficult.
"Turning Red' is written and directed by Domee Shi, best known for her stunning 2018 Oscar-winning short film "Bao" (which she wrote, directed, and is also credited as story artist), as well as serving in the animation department for "Inside Out," "The Good Dinosaur," "Incredibles 2," and "Toy Story 4."
Check out the official trailer below.
Turning Red Trailer
All-star student Mei Lee is all about that hustle, and this year is going to be the best year ever — that is, until she turns into a giant red panda. She's devastated when she transforms into a "giant red monster" out of the blue, and even more devastated that this little "quirk" has run in their family for centuries. But thanks to the support of her friends, she learns to embrace her wild side (we expect). It's a fun trailer full of silly antics and a lot more NSYNC than we anticipated. Do the kids these days even know "It's Gonna Be Me"? Well, after this trailer, they will now.
"Turning Red" is set to be the first Pixar film to have a theatrical release since "Onward," which was released just days before theaters shut down due to the pandemic. Other recent Pixar releases, specifically "Soul," and "Luca," which went straight to Disney+ without the additional upcharge added to films like the live-action remake of "Mulan," "Cruella," or Marvel's "Black Widow." Either Disney really believes in "Turning Red," or they're at a point where they aren't as worried about the pandemic impacting theatrical numbers.
"Turning Red" is set to debut on March 11, 2022.