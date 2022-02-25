The Power Of The Dog Stars Kristen Dunst And Jesse Plemons Weren't Part Of The Initial Casting Plans

Adapted from Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name, "The Power of the Dog" stars Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a wealthy but cruel man who operates a ranch with his soft-spoken brother George (Plemons) in Montana circa 1925. When George marries a widowed inn owner named Rose Gordon (Dunst), a resentful Phil takes to psychologically tormenting her and mocking her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee), for his so-called "effeminate" manner. However, in spite of his jealousy, Phil begins to grow closer to Peter, even as the latter (who has a dark side himself) uncovers deeply-buried secrets about his uncle-in-law that could prove to be his downfall.

Although Seghatchian didn't mention them by name, it's long been known that Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale," "The Invisible Man") and Paul Dano (seen above in "There Will Be Blood" and soon to be seen in "The Batman") were once in talks to play Rose and George before scheduling conflicts forced both of them to drop out, with Dunst and Plemons taking their places. I've no doubt that Moss and Dano would have been fine as the lonely, class-divided lovers in "The Power of the Dog. They're both good actors, and I don't think that anybody's ever given a flat-out bad performance in a film directed by Campion. But at the same time, Dunst and Plemons are pitch-perfect in the movie, enough so that it's fair to say this worked out for the best for everyone involved.

"The Power of the Dog" is streaming on Netflix. The Oscar ceremony will air on ABC on March 27, 2022, before streaming on Hulu the day after.