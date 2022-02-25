The Morning Watch: Pixar's Finding Nemo Color Script, Dave Grohl Gets Saucy On Hot Ones & More
In this edition, check out Pixar's color script for "Finding Nemo," and if you have no idea what that is, you'll get a bonus lesson by watching. Plus, see how Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl handles a new episode of "Hot Ones" just in time for the release of his horror comedy "Studio 666." And finally, watch the cast of the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" sequel break down one of the key sequences where they face-off with Leatherface.
Flip through the Finding Nemo color script
First up, Pixar has provided a visual guide to the color script for "Finding Nemo." For those unaware, a color script hones in on the various hues used in a given scene so that animators can easily define the color palette and lighting of every scene. See which colors are more commonly used for sad or scary scenes compared to the lighter, funnier sequences. This is something that Pixar does for all of their moves during the production process.
Dave Grohl heats up on Hot Ones
Next, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has won 16 Grammys and he's also been immortalized in the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame on two separate occasions. But that won't help him deal with some of the spiciest wings on the planet in a new episode of "Hot Ones" while promoting his new movie "Studio 666," in theaters now. Listen as Grohl talks about some of the best drummers of all time, the art of the cover song, and checking an item off his bucket list by finally appearing on this very web series.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre cast slices up a scene
Finally, Netflix brought in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" cast members Elsie Fisher (Lila) and Sarah Yarkin (Melody) to break down a scene from the film where they square off with Leatherface. You might remember Fisher from Bo Burnhan's indie darling "Eighth Grade," but she's grown up quite a bit since then and has a completely different look. Plus, she's tackling much different material with the horror sequel.