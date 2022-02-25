The Morning Watch: Pixar's Finding Nemo Color Script, Dave Grohl Gets Saucy On Hot Ones & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out Pixar's color script for "Finding Nemo," and if you have no idea what that is, you'll get a bonus lesson by watching. Plus, see how Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl handles a new episode of "Hot Ones" just in time for the release of his horror comedy "Studio 666." And finally, watch the cast of the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" sequel break down one of the key sequences where they face-off with Leatherface.