Studio 666 Red-Band Trailer: Foo Fighters Visit A Creepy Rock And Roll House

Today brings a new red-band trailer for the Foo Fighters' upcoming horror film "Studio 666," and it is absolutely, positively not safe for work. The band (who are looking quite spry) introduce the red band trailer for "Studio 666" in the most Foo Fighters way possible: with lots of cursing, even in unison.

The trailer looks super campy and fun, and very, very bloody. There are heads sliced apart with a buzz saw, faces are grilled alongside hamburgers, and we have the classic horror movie shot of a main character eating a very rare steak. There are zombies pulling out guts, an ill-fated evening encounter in a bedroom, and all sorts of bloody mayhem.

Dave Grohl has been possessed and is now on a murderous rampage, we're told. He seems to be enjoying it. In fact, everyone seems to be just on the verge of laughing at every moment. Okay, maybe this won't be the most serious of horror films, but seeing how much fun they're having makes me want to watch it even more than I did before.

Dave Grohl memorably played Satan in "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny," despite coming across — in my opinion — as one of the nicest musicians out there. I bet he's nice even when he's possessed by a demon.