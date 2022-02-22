West Side Story Blu-Ray Release Set For March

"The Stories of West Side Story" is an extensive featurette broken down into thirteen sections. The special feature seems to essentially double as a making-of documentary of its own, starting with an explanation of Spielberg's vision for "West Side Story" and ending with a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. In between, "The Stories of West Side Story" will take viewers through the making of several key sequences, and interview the cast and crew members that made them come to life.

This expansive special feature will also lend insight to key changes filmmakers made to update the story told in the seminal 1961 film. These involve casting non-binary actor Iris Menas as Anybodys, adding the Puerto Rican anthem "La Borinqueña" to the film, and casting legendary actress Rita Moreno in "West Side Story" for the second time. The featurette also includes spotlights on Tony Kushner's script and Justin Peck's choreography. As if all of that isn't enough, the home release of "West Side Story" will also allow viewers to revisit specific songs with a special menu screen devoted to each musical number.

If you prefer to watch "West Side Story" online, 20th Century Studios has plans for that, too. The film will be available for digital purchase March 2, 2022, and will begin streaming on Disney+ that same day.