West Side Story Blu-Ray Release Set For March
Steven Spielberg's most recent cinematic triumph, "West Side Story," is officially scheduled for a home release. The musical, which earned seven Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture nod, will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on March 15, 2022. That'll give movie fans who missed the film when it was in theaters — as many did, thanks to the Spider-Man-shaped cloud that overshadowed its release — close to two weeks to catch the film ahead of the Oscars.
The reimagined "West Side Story" is the sort of big, bold movie that makes you wonder "How did they do that?" a half-dozen times. It's overflowing with energetic choreography, colorful costuming, and creative cinematography. Despite the muted box office response to its theatrical release, "West Side Story" scored big with critics, at /Film and elsewhere. The film topped Chris Evangelista's list of the year's best movies and came in at number two on /Film's overall ranking. It's only fitting, then, that the home release is packed with tons of bonus features that will unpack every aspect of this masterful film's creation.
Truly can't-miss featurettes
"The Stories of West Side Story" is an extensive featurette broken down into thirteen sections. The special feature seems to essentially double as a making-of documentary of its own, starting with an explanation of Spielberg's vision for "West Side Story" and ending with a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. In between, "The Stories of West Side Story" will take viewers through the making of several key sequences, and interview the cast and crew members that made them come to life.
This expansive special feature will also lend insight to key changes filmmakers made to update the story told in the seminal 1961 film. These involve casting non-binary actor Iris Menas as Anybodys, adding the Puerto Rican anthem "La Borinqueña" to the film, and casting legendary actress Rita Moreno in "West Side Story" for the second time. The featurette also includes spotlights on Tony Kushner's script and Justin Peck's choreography. As if all of that isn't enough, the home release of "West Side Story" will also allow viewers to revisit specific songs with a special menu screen devoted to each musical number.
If you prefer to watch "West Side Story" online, 20th Century Studios has plans for that, too. The film will be available for digital purchase March 2, 2022, and will begin streaming on Disney+ that same day.