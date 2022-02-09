Here's When You Can Watch Steven Spielberg's West Side Story At Home

With Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" garnering seven nominations at the 2022 Oscars for multiple categories, it is all the more reason for you to watch the film as soon as possible. Spielberg's dazzling, dizzying musical odyssey will now be available for streaming on Disney+ fairly soon, meaning that those who have not been able to experience the spectacle in theaters can now do so, without further ado. Here are all the details you need to know for watching "West Side Story" at home.

Apart from being nominated for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), "West Side Story" has also won three Golden Globe awards, earned 11 Critics' Choice Awards nods, and received nominations from the DGA, PGA, WGA, and SAG. Interestingly, with the nomination of "West Side Story" in the current Oscars race, Spielberg has gone on to make history for being the only individual to be nominated for an Oscar for six decades straight, being closely followed by contemporary auteur, Martin Scorsese.