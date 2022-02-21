Superhero Bits: Constantine: House Of Mystery Trailer, Peacemaker Season 2 Rumors Debunked & More

For whatever reason, there has been a great deal of speculation that Bane is going to show up in "Peacemaker." Reports surfaced ahead of the first season that series creator James Gunn had to debunk. Now, new reports have once again cropped up and Gunn is once again coming out of the woodwork to set the record straight.

Donâ€™t you know by now to make really sure of this stuff before posting? This is bullshit. No one knows whatâ€™s coming but me, & even I donâ€™t fully know. https://t.co/WTSXCsWGXI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022

A couple of things here. One, it sucks that Gunn has to step up and debunk such rumors in the first place. That said, it's kind of great that he's willing to do so publicly as to dispel any possible confusion, in addition to setting expectations. Beyond that, Gunn makes it pretty clear that he hasn't sorted out all of the second season's scripts just yet, which means that, in many ways, anything is on the table. This is not to say full-stop that Bane won't show up but, for the moment, this report is not true.