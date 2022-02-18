David Brenner, Oscar-Winning Editor Of Independence Day And Avatar 2, Is Dead At 59
Oscar-winning film editor David Brenner has passed away at the age of 59, according to Variety. Brenner is known for his work on films like "Independence Day," "Justice League," "Born on the Fourth of July," and "Man of Steel." He was currently working on "Avatar 2" for director James Cameron. Producer Jon Landau tweeted a message of support for Brenner's family, saying, "We have lost a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily, David Brenner, an editor extraordinaire on the Avatar sequels. Our hearts go out to his wife Amber and their children Annie, Haider and Sasha. His talent, compassion and friendship will be truly missed."
We have lost a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily, David Brenner, an editor extraordinaire on the Avatar sequels. Our hearts go out to his wife Amber and their children Annie, Haider and Sasha. His talent, compassion and friendship will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/MUGT9AgdJt
— Jon Landau (@jonlandau) February 18, 2022
"Avatar" director James Cameron also tweeted his respects with the exact same message as Landau posted.
Brenner won an Academy Award for film editing for Oliver Stone's "Born on the Fourth of July," which he worked on with co-editor Joe Hutshing. He's worked on an incredible list of films, beginning with "Talk Radio" and including "Wall Street," "Platoon," "World Trade Center," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."
An editor extraordinaire
Brenner is survived by his wife Amber and his children Annie, Haider, and Sasha. The American Cinema Editors, of which Brenner was a member, released a statement saying:
"He was an extraordinary editor and a loving, compassionate family man. In an effort to support David's family during this terrible time, Lightstorm Entertainment has created this GoFundMe account. More important than any financial assistance this may provide, it's an opportunity to let his wife Amber and his children Annie, Haider, and Sasha know how many other lives David touched."
Brenner worked with director Oliver Stone on nine films. In addition to his Oscar nomination for "Born on the Fourth of July," Brenner received an American Cinema Editors ACE Eddie nomination for Best Edited Feature (with Hutshing), and he won a Satellite Award for Outstanding Film Editing for 1997's "Independence Day."
Brenner's work on action films was legendary, from some of the DCEU films to war films like "Platoon," but he brought that same sense of urgency and tension to films like "Wall Street." My personal favorite of all of his films is "The Doors," which Brenner worked on with Hutshing.
Our hearts go out to Brenner's family and loved ones. Rest in Peace, sir.