David Brenner, Oscar-Winning Editor Of Independence Day And Avatar 2, Is Dead At 59

Oscar-winning film editor David Brenner has passed away at the age of 59, according to Variety. Brenner is known for his work on films like "Independence Day," "Justice League," "Born on the Fourth of July," and "Man of Steel." He was currently working on "Avatar 2" for director James Cameron. Producer Jon Landau tweeted a message of support for Brenner's family, saying, "We have lost a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily, David Brenner, an editor extraordinaire on the Avatar sequels. Our hearts go out to his wife Amber and their children Annie, Haider and Sasha. His talent, compassion and friendship will be truly missed."

"Avatar" director James Cameron also tweeted his respects with the exact same message as Landau posted.

Brenner won an Academy Award for film editing for Oliver Stone's "Born on the Fourth of July," which he worked on with co-editor Joe Hutshing. He's worked on an incredible list of films, beginning with "Talk Radio" and including "Wall Street," "Platoon," "World Trade Center," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."