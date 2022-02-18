Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Clip: Burnham And Book Have A Holographic Heart-To-Heart

In the clip above, Saru (Doug Jones) takes on the audience's perspective, as he walks through the sliding doors into Burnham's quarters and she shows him an encrypted message that Book (David Ajala) has sent her. In the message, Book refers to the lives lost because of the DMA, a "dark matter anomaly" that stretches across five light-years and that the crew of the Discovery has been dealing with this season.

Book seems prepared to take whatever measures necessary to stop the DMA. He tells Burnham, "We just can't afford to wait. I love you, Michael. I wish there was a way to find a middle ground on this, but I just don't see it, I'm sorry. Goodbye."

That feels like a pretty definitive goodbye. Is this the end for Burnham and Book? You'll have to tune into the show to find out.

In its third season, "Star Trek: Discovery" jumped ahead 900 years into the future, so that it is now far removed from other shows on the "Star Trek" timeline. In a video on StarTrek.com, Martin-Green discussed the state of the Federation and Starfleet Academy in this far-flung future — and how they are now in the process of rebuilding. While filming season 4, "Discovery" utilized some innovative new Holodeck-like technology, and its season 5 renewal will enable it to continue pushing the envelope.

You can catch up with the first three and half seasons (and counting) of "Star Trek: Discovery" on Paramount+, where the show is available to stream exclusively.