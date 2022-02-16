Superhero Bits: The Making Of Eternals, The Batman's Hardcore PG-13 Rating & More

"The Batman" hasn't even hit theaters yet, but there has already been much talk about a possible sequel, with director Matt Reeves building out a big world in Robert Pattinson's debut as our new Caped Crusader. In a recent interview with Collider, the filmmaker revealed that he would like to see Mr. Freeze in one of the potential sequels, but a grounded version of the character who, you know, freezes people.

"In my view, I just feel drawn to finding the grounded version of everything. So to me it would be a challenge in an interesting way to try and figure out how that could happen, even the idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that's such a great story, right? I think there's actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great. So, I love the fantastical side of Batman, but this iteration, obviously, while being, to me, I think it is very comics faithful, but I don't think that this one is necessarily, it doesn't lean as hard into the fantastical, I guess. But I think to me what would be interesting would be to try and unwind the fantastical and see, well, how could that make sense here? And so that's kind of my view, how I see it."

This would seemingly be a far cry from what we got with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1997's "Batman & Robin." But could it really be as effective without all of the ice puns? If Warner Bros. pulls the trigger on a sequel, we may well find out. Fingers crossed.