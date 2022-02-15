Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Teaser: Disney Nostalgia Gets The Lonely Island Treatment

Sometimes, some crimes go slipping through the cracks, but these two gumshoes are picking up the slack ... and by "these two gumshoes," I mean Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg.

Yes, two of the three members of The Lonely Island (sans Jorma Taccone, who's been busy with other projects of late) have reunited to make "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," a live-action/animated action-comedy based on the beloved animated Disney series that many, like myself, watched via reruns as part of the Disney Afternoon lineup in the early 1990s. The film stars Samberg and John Mulaney as the voices of Chip and Dale, who must team up to solve another mystery 30 years after their heyday as small stars of the, uh, small screen. Akiva Schaffer called the shots on the movie from a script by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), making this his first feature-length directorial effort since he and Taccone co-helmed their and Samberg's 2016 cult comedy "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping."

No need to spend any more time wondering what the heck the guys (well, two of them) behind the earworm that is "I'm So Humble" — as well as the masterwork of cinema that is the killer bees scene from "Popstar" — would make of a reboot of a nostalgic Disney property: The "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" teaser trailer is now online and it's as outlandish and self-aware as you surely hoped it would be.