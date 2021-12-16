The MacGruber Creators Tried Really Hard To Get Christopher Nolan To Direct An Episode

One of the most delightful film industry revelations in recent memory was when we found out that the super serious, always-in-a-suit respectable filmmaker Christopher Nolan was a massive fan of the vulgar, absurd, and, yes, hilarious "MacGruber."

That follows an interesting pattern of highly respected directors loving stuff that most critics would turn their noses up at. Terrence Malick is one of the most artsy-fartsy directors around, but he loves "Zoolander." Alfred Hitchcock notoriously adored "Smokey and the Bandit," and Stanley Kubrick himself was revealed to be a big fan of "White Men Can't Jump."

Here's a dirty secret: most great filmmakers just love movies. And most of them approach a film on its own terms, not demanding that every single thing they see rise to the level of great art. We all love our own elevated art type movies, but real cinephiles love all grades of films, from A to Z.

As you may know, "MacGruber" is returning in his own streaming series for NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, and director Jorma Taccone recently revealed his relentless plans to bring "The Dark Knight" director into the fold.