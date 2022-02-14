Daily Podcast: Super Bowl Trailer Reactions, Ahsoka Casting & Ivan Reitman
On the February 14, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the death of Ivan Reitman, "Ahsoka" casting, and Super Bowl movie and TV trailers.
Opening Banter: Happy Valentine's Day!
In The News:
-
Brad: Ivan Reitman, Legendary Director Of Ghostbusters And Producer Of Animal House, Has Died At 75
-
Peter (og Ryan): Star Wars Series Ahsoka Casts Ray Stevenson As Mystery Villain (And It Isn't Thrawn)
- Super Bowl Trailer Reactions:
-
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer: No One Ring Should Have All That Power
- Nope Trailer: A New Terror From Jordan Peele
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer: A Bigger, Crazier Sequel
-
Brief thoughts
- Lets talk about the details:
-
America Chavez
-
Minotaur-looking guy, Rintrah
-
Patrick Stewart, "We should tell him the truth."
-
Illuminati?
-
WandaVision
-
What If?
-
Mention: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Breakdown: Guess Who's Coming To The MCU?
-
Mention: The New Doctor Strange 2 Poster Teases A Connection To The What If...? Series
-
Mention: Doctor Strange 2 Will Crossover With The Fox X-Men Movies – Here's What That Means
-
-
-
Also mentioned:
