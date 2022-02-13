Sam Waterston And Anthony Anderson Couldn't Pass Up The Chance To Return For Law & Order

The return of the original "Law & Order" is turning out to be a bit of an encore. After the series went off the air in 2010, fans kept watching it via streaming and on demand, showing that the desire for this crime and courtroom series was still there. Per TheWrap, Waterston had to be convinced a little bit, but between Wolf's enthusiasm and the fans' enthusiasm, he realized he had to come back:

"[Wolf] was talking about it five years ago and I don't think he's ever stopped talking about it. One of the reasons that we're back is because of his persistence and determination — and his conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place. The other reason we're coming back is because we stopped making the shows, but the audience never stopped watching them. The audience's persistent appetite for 'Law & Order' is a major reason why we're back, so thanks to them."

Anderson took far less convincing. In fact, he reached out to Wolf as soon as he heard rumors of the revival:

"I called Dick once I found out the show was coming back and he was excited to hear from me. Ending eight seasons on 'Black-ish' and coming back to an iconic show like 'Law & Order' was a no-brainer for me. Leaving one great show to go back to another show? I jumped at the opportunity to do it."

"Law & Order" is an American television institution, and I can't wait to see how they bring it back after more than a decade away. The series premieres Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.