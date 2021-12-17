Law & Order Revival Gets Sam Waterston Back On The Bench

It's hard to believe, but this will be the 21st season of the show, and Sam Waterston will be joining for his 17th season. That's crazy! Waterston will be wrapping the Netflix series "Grace & Frankie," and he'll be ready to delight us again in the world of law. Also in the revival of "Law & Order" is Anthony Anderson (who reportedly has a one-year deal), who will also reprise his role. In addition, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim will join the series.

You'll be able to check out the revival of the iconic series on Peacock and Hulu after it premieres on NBC. Dick Wolf will executive produce the series. Even if you don't work in the industry, you likely know his name from the title card on every single episode of every single season of all the shows. The showrunner is Rick Eid who also produces, along with Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The show will begin airing on Thursday, February 24 at 8:00 P.M. on NBC.