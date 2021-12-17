Law & Order Revival Gets Sam Waterston Back On The Bench
Dun dun! Sam Waterston is set to reprise the role of Jack McCoy in the upcoming revival of "Law & Order," according to THR. It's nice to report news that will fill millions of people with comfort and joy this close to the holidays. There were reportedly "prolonged negotiations," but it's all worked out and the deal is happening. This franchise is chock-full of shows, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," "Law & Order: LA," "Law & Order: True Crime," "Law & Order: Organized Crime," and "Law & Order: Hate Crimes." Whew! My fingers are tired from typing that.
I don't know about you, but I find all these series really relaxing, which is strange, considering the subject matter. I don't think I'm alone in this. There is just something about it. Even just the "dun dun" calms my heart rate right down.
This Will Make 17 Seasons for Waterston
It's hard to believe, but this will be the 21st season of the show, and Sam Waterston will be joining for his 17th season. That's crazy! Waterston will be wrapping the Netflix series "Grace & Frankie," and he'll be ready to delight us again in the world of law. Also in the revival of "Law & Order" is Anthony Anderson (who reportedly has a one-year deal), who will also reprise his role. In addition, Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim will join the series.
You'll be able to check out the revival of the iconic series on Peacock and Hulu after it premieres on NBC. Dick Wolf will executive produce the series. Even if you don't work in the industry, you likely know his name from the title card on every single episode of every single season of all the shows. The showrunner is Rick Eid who also produces, along with Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.
The show will begin airing on Thursday, February 24 at 8:00 P.M. on NBC.