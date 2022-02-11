Better Call Saul Season 6 Teaser: At Home With Gus Fring

When it comes to great television shows, doesn't the fact that we have so many options to pick from these days feel like both a blessing and a curse? On one hand, at least our long wait for the final season of "Better Call Saul" hasn't felt quite as excruciating as it might have if we didn't have so many new and returning shows to keep us busy. On the other, well, is anyone else having trouble remembering every important detail of the previous season(s) when we've become invested in and been kept occupied by all these other stories for the last several months? Granted, in the grand scheme of things, this is an incredibly minor "problem" to complain about, but I'm sure I'm not alone here!

None of that is to say that I'm any less excited for the return of Slippin' Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in "Better Call Saul," arguably one of the best ongoing series at the moment. Though it's been almost two whole years, I do remember the finale of season 5 leaving us on a cliffhanger, with Nacho's (Michael Mando) attempted hit on the increasingly unhinged Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) gone terribly awry. Even more gutting for fans, however, just may have been Kim Wexler's (Rhea Seehorn) continued slide towards, well, breaking bad after years of Jimmy's damaging influence on her. Thanks to "Breaking Bad," we know the ultimate fate of certain characters from the original show, but Kim's destiny still remains entirely up in the air. Whatever happens in the upcoming final season, the entire fandom is probably united in the hopes that nothing bad happens to Kim.

Speaking of which, we've recently started receiving promotions for the final season premiere. The first teaser earlier this week didn't give us much to go on, and that's definitely the case here, as well. This newest teaser is similarly short on footage, but high on menace due to the return of one of the original show's most potent big bads — Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring. Check out the footage of the "chicken man" below!