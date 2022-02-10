Bob Odenkirk Bids A Loving Farewell As Better Call Saul Has Wrapped Production On Its Final Season

Bob Odenkirk tweeted a heartfelt goodbye to the cast and crew of "Better Call Saul," which just wrapped production on its sixth and final season. In the tweet, Odenkirk said, "Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting 'Better Call Saul' in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it."

The first half of the final season will consist of seven episodes and will premiere on April 18, 2022, with the first two episodes airing back to back. The six-episode second half of the season will premiere on July 11, 2022.

Production on season 6 has been rough, as fans know. The pandemic caused delays as it did for a lot of shows. Then it was stopped again to let Odenkirk recover from an on-set heart attack. It only took the man six weeks to return to work, but if you've seen him in the film "Nobody," that won't surprise you at all. (I highly recommend you check it out if you haven't seen it. You can watch it between part one and part two of the final season.)