Bob Odenkirk Bids A Loving Farewell As Better Call Saul Has Wrapped Production On Its Final Season
Bob Odenkirk tweeted a heartfelt goodbye to the cast and crew of "Better Call Saul," which just wrapped production on its sixth and final season. In the tweet, Odenkirk said, "Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting 'Better Call Saul' in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it."
The first half of the final season will consist of seven episodes and will premiere on April 18, 2022, with the first two episodes airing back to back. The six-episode second half of the season will premiere on July 11, 2022.
Production on season 6 has been rough, as fans know. The pandemic caused delays as it did for a lot of shows. Then it was stopped again to let Odenkirk recover from an on-set heart attack. It only took the man six weeks to return to work, but if you've seen him in the film "Nobody," that won't surprise you at all. (I highly recommend you check it out if you haven't seen it. You can watch it between part one and part two of the final season.)
Saying Goodbye
The show may have wrapped, but this spring will also see three new original short-form series connected to the "Better Call Saul" world. There is the six-episode animated series, "Slippin' Jimmy," the six-episode digital series, "Cooper's Bar," starring Rhea Seehorn as Kim, and new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning "Better Call Saul Employee Training Video" series. The latter will feature cameos from "Better Call Saul" characters and will be penned by "Better Call Saul" writer Ariel Levine.
If that isn't enough to soothe your aching soul, hey, you can always visit Saul Goodman during a rewatch of "Breaking Bad." Though, you'll probably do that anyway.
Here is the synopsis for the final season of "Better Call Saul":
'Better Call Saul's' final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.