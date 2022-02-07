Better Call Saul Final Season Teaser: The Cousins Are Coming To Do Bad Things, But When Exactly, We Can't Say

This year's TV release schedule just got a whole lot more exciting. The final season of "Better Call Saul" is officially on the horizon, with a new promo reminding us to mark our calendars. This super-brief first footage is ominous and excellent, despite the fact that the promo doesn't actually give us a date for the season six premiere.

In a fifteen-second clip posted to Twitter, "Better Call Saul" announces its long-anticipated return. Like "Breaking Bad," the series is known for its quick, thrilling promo clips, which are often super intense despite having no context whatsoever. This one is no different. The footage opens with a pair of dark shadows crossing a wooden porch or platform. We see police and crime scene investigators outside a house, including one person crouched on the ground near evidence markers labeled "D" and "R."

The camera shows a close-up of the pair's stylish, metal-tipped boots, before capturing them from behind–wearing shiny, striking suits–as they walk calmly and silently through the middle of the crime scene. "Breaking Bad" fans will immediately recognize these two as Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel and Luis Moncada), the terrifying twins who worked for the cartel. This pair has struck fear into our hearts ever since they first appeared on Vince Gilligan's series and eventually attempt to gun down Hank (Dean Norris) in a parking lot.