Norman Reedus Is Creating A Fantasy-Adventure Series With The Jim Henson Company

Norman Reedus is finally breaking away from "The Walking Dead," a show I google once a year just to see if it's still running. For the last 10 years I've been thoroughly shocked to discover it is still on TV, but when it officially ends in 2022, his curse will be broken and he will be free to pursue literally anything else. In what I would call a smart move, Reedus has already begun tackling his next creative project, and it could be considered the exact opposite of the eternal zombie TV series. And by that, I mean it's puppets. He's breaking away from zombies and into puppets. 20 years from now reading this man's wikipedia page will be such a wild ride. Good for him.

And if you're going to make your way in the puppet world, there's one company that stands above the rest, and thankfully for Reedus, he's already got them on lock. According to Variety, he'll be working with Brian and Wendy Froud (of the childhood nightmare fuel "The Dark Crystal") at the Jim Henson Company and it sounds like everyone involved is just thrilled about it, including Halle Stanford, the Jim Henson Company's president of TV:

"Norman Reedus, the Frounds and the Jim Henson Company coming together to create a show is the mashup of my dreams ... Norman is an artist, and when I suggested to him, what if we create a series with the Frouds together that explores his love of magical creatures, he was so excited."