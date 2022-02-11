The Morning Watch: The Matrix Resurrections VFX Breakdown, The Costumes Of West Side Story & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out a VFX breakdown for "The Matrix Resurrections" to see how a plethora of the film's sequences were brought to life. Plus, take a closer look at the Oscar-nominated costume design done for Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story." And finally, watch as "Jurassic Park" scene stealer and soon-to-be "Jurassic World: Dominion" star Jeff Goldblum reviews travel gadgets.