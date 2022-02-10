Tom Holland's Dream Video Game Adaptation Is A Live Action Jak And Daxter From A24

Tom Holland hasn't had his fill of video game movies and he's not afraid to ask for what he wants. With his upcoming role in the "Uncharted" movie slipping into theaters February 2022, Holland mentioned in an interview with GameSpot that he'd love to star as Jak in a feature film adaptation of "Jak and Daxter," quickly adding that he'd want it to be "weird and dark" and that his dream would be to collab with A24. Here's how Holland put it:

"I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak. I would make it at A24, so it was really weird and like dark... I would do like a really weird, live-action version of Jak and Daxter."

How fun, how sweet, how ... possibly nefarious?

Considering that just a few hours ago Ruben Fleischer, the director of "Uncharted," confirmed that he was working with Sony to try and adapt "Jak and Daxter", there's a lot to unpack here. Was this some sort of weird undercover marketing? Was this Holland's way of petitioning for the role by getting us accustomed to the idea of him staring in a "Jak and Daxter" movie? And why isn't anyone using the game's full name, "Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy?" We don't know (yet), but at least we're asking the questions.