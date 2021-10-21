Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland Swings Into Action As Nathan Drake

To this point, the biggest obstacle in Nathan Drake's path to receiving a live action adaptation has been various production delays, a carousel of directors joining and subsequently leaving the project, and that ongoing pandemic which nobody in the business could've ever anticipated. The struggle has been real, folks. In fact, it's been almost exactly a year since we first received our initial look at the film, with Holland looking adequately Drake-like with cargo pants and a Henley. With the release of this new footage, however, fans can hopefully go back to anticipating all the actual foes and challenges that Drake will inevitably encounter (and presumably overcome) throughout his treasure-hunting quests over the course of the film.

As the trailer makes clear, "Uncharted" won't be adapting any specific story from the video game franchise. Instead, it'll be doing the trendy thing that's apparently all the rage these days: serving as a prequel adventure and origin story to the events that fans are familiar with. While the actual plot has been kept tightly under wraps until now, we know that Nathan Drake would be coming across various artifacts and maps and tantalizing mysteries to solve. Now that the tone has been set, expect future footage to dive even further into just what Drake and Sully will be getting themselves into in this movie.

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer ("Zombieland," "Gangster Squad," "Venom") and written by the screenwriting team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway ("Iron Man," "Punisher: War Zone," "Men in Black: International") and Rafe Judkins ("Chuck," "Agents of SHIELD," "The Wheel of Time"). In addition to Holland and Wahlberg, "Uncharted" also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock.

"Uncharted" will (finally) be released on February 18, 2022.