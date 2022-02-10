Squid Game Is Coming To New York & LA Theaters As Part Of Awards Push

Season 1 of Netflix's explosively popular Korean thriller "Squid Game" left viewers breathless for more, which quickly prompted the confirmation of a second season shortly after. However, the series is coming back in a way most odd (and perhaps ironic) when contextualized against its core message. An exclusive report by Variety confirms that "Squid Game" will be hitting the big screen in Los Angeles and New York later in February, courtesy of Netflix as part of its awards campaign amidst voting for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award.

At the SAG awards, "Squid Game" is a contender in the Outstanding Cast in a Drama Series category opposite "Succession," "Yellowstone," " The Morning Show," and "The Handmaid's Tale." Apart from this, the Korean drama also garnered nominations in Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae, who plays the protagonist Gi-hun), Actress in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok/Player 067), and Stunt Ensemble. Besides SAG, the show has received 26 guild nominations so far, and actor O Yeong-su, who played Oh Il-nam/Player 01 in the series, won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

Now, here's what you need to know about "Squid Game" coming to the big screen so that you can finally (re)watch it with your gganbu.