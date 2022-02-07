How Turning Red Is Helping Audiences Learn To See Themselves In Teen Girl Characters [Exclusive]

It's been commonly accepted in the entertainment industry that girls will watch "boy's content," but boys won't watch "girls' shows." Coming-of-age movies that center on boys are considered universal classics, but coming-of-age movies about girls are pushed under the "chick flick" category. It's this backwards way of thinking that makes studios nervous to invest in stories about young women, fearful that the lack of "universal appeal" will allow their film to be profitable. After 27 years of putting out feature films, Pixar is finally giving the opportunity to tell a teen girl story, with the gigantic coming-of-age story, "Turning Red." I was fortunate enough to talk with film director Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins about the film, who believe that there's so much more to the film than just a story of a girl.

"I think when non-teen girls watch the movie, they're going to be surprised at how much they relate to Mei and her struggles with her mom, and her identity and trying to figure out who she needs to be," said Shi.

"Turning Red" focuses on 13-year-old Mei Lee who wakes up one day to discover that whenever her emotions get too big to handle, she transforms into a gigantic red panda. To make matters worse, when she finally shows the truth of her transformation to her family, she learns that they've known this day was coming, but they thought they'd have a little bit more time.