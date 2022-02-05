All Of Us Are Dead Is The New Squid Game, Hitting The #1 Spot On U.S. Netflix

"All of Us Are Dead" is not just part of a bizarre conspiracy theory about the world ending in 2012; it's also the title of one of the most watched shows on Netflix in the US. Following the success of "Squid Game," the zombie drama has become the second Korean series to dominate Netflix's U.S. daily Top 10 list by holding the #1 spot. That's a milestone for South Korea, which (per Deadline) is the first country to have launched two non-English language TV shows to Netflix's #1 spot in the U.S.

This comes as no surprise when you consider the fact that, in addition to just being great entertainment, there has been an uptick in the popularity of K-dramas on Netflix in recent years. Specifically, US viewership of Korean media jumped 200% between 2019 and 2021 on the streaming platform.

South Korea has also increasingly become a major exporter of pop culture and media since the turn of the 21st century, as evidenced by both the increased interest in Korean television shows as well as by the global rise and international popularity of K-pop groups like BTS. This phenomenon, known as the "Korean Wave," is a facet of how internet-facilitated globalization has led to increased accessibility to all types of media, meaning that audiences are no longer limited to their own country's entertainment offerings. Personally, I think that's a beautiful thing.