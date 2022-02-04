Roar First Look: Nicole Kidman Is Disheveled In Apple TV+'s Darkly Comedic Anthology Series
Described as a "female-driven anthology series" and based on short story anthology novel by author Cecelia Ahern, "Roar" has finally received a couple of first-look photos from Apple TV+. The upcoming series adaptation stars Nicole Kidman, the ever-busy actor who will have starred in the Hulu miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers," Aaron Sorkin's Oscar hopeful "Being the Ricardos" (BAFTA snub notwithstanding!), Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated "The Northman," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Amazon's "Expats" series, and now "Roar" ... all in the last couple of years alone! And that's not even counting her downright award-worthy AMC commercial, which I'm now mentioning in the second /Film article in as many days because, clearly, I have problems.
Remember what I said earlier about streaming services outracing each other with their own reveals of upcoming productions in 2022, all in an attempt to whip viewers into a frenzy and get new subscribers to finally take the plunge and sign up? Well, now it's Apple's turn to enter the fray. The streaming service has already hooked everyone on "Ted Lasso," the Hailee Steinfeld-starring "Dickinson," the epic sci-fi series "Foundation," M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant," and most recently "The Afterparty," to name just a few exciting titles. Soon, we can likely add "Roar" to the ranks of Apple TV+ shows that everyone will undoubtedly be talking about in the months ahead. Check out all the details below!
When You Can See Roar
Excitingly, "Roar" will serve as the first major comeback of sorts for the "GLOW" creative team, the well-liked Netflix series that came to an unforgivably abrupt end. "GLOW" creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive are back as creators and co-showrunners on "Roar," and they're bringing a familiar face or two along with them. As the first project released in their overall deal with Apple TV+, "Roar" will star "GLOW" alumni Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, along with Cynthia Erivo, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, Merritt Weaver, and Kara Hayward also joining Kidman in front of the camera. The series was previously announced as a "new anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables," otherwise holding back on precise plot details or story specifics. Today, we're finally getting a closer look at the show, although we remain in the dark about its many secrets yet to be revealed. In addition to the above images, Apple released two more new looks at the series, both of which you can see below.
We also have an exact premiere date to look forward to. "Roar" will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15, 2022. Check out the official synopsis:
"Roar" offers an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.