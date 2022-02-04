Roar First Look: Nicole Kidman Is Disheveled In Apple TV+'s Darkly Comedic Anthology Series

Described as a "female-driven anthology series" and based on short story anthology novel by author Cecelia Ahern, "Roar" has finally received a couple of first-look photos from Apple TV+. The upcoming series adaptation stars Nicole Kidman, the ever-busy actor who will have starred in the Hulu miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers," Aaron Sorkin's Oscar hopeful "Being the Ricardos" (BAFTA snub notwithstanding!), Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated "The Northman," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Amazon's "Expats" series, and now "Roar" ... all in the last couple of years alone! And that's not even counting her downright award-worthy AMC commercial, which I'm now mentioning in the second /Film article in as many days because, clearly, I have problems.

Remember what I said earlier about streaming services outracing each other with their own reveals of upcoming productions in 2022, all in an attempt to whip viewers into a frenzy and get new subscribers to finally take the plunge and sign up? Well, now it's Apple's turn to enter the fray. The streaming service has already hooked everyone on "Ted Lasso," the Hailee Steinfeld-starring "Dickinson," the epic sci-fi series "Foundation," M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant," and most recently "The Afterparty," to name just a few exciting titles. Soon, we can likely add "Roar" to the ranks of Apple TV+ shows that everyone will undoubtedly be talking about in the months ahead. Check out all the details below!