Jackass Forever Scores $1.7M In Previews, On Track To Defeat Moonfall At Weekend Box Office

Between the pandemic very much continuing to be a thing and a winter storm named after the meanest kid in a kindergarten class (Landon, by the way) taking over half the United States, getting people to willingly leave their homes to get to the movie theater is no easy task. Fortunately, if there's one thing that will almost guarantee to get butts in seats, it's the promise of seeing middle-aged men put their lives on the line just to commit to a bit.

"Jackass Forever," the latest and likely final film from Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, and Jeff Tremaine has already brought in $1.7 million from Thursday night previews. The film is expected to pull in an additional $15-$20 million during its debut weekend alone. For a film with a budget of only $10 million and a cast of jackasses, that's not bad!

The main competitor of "Jackass Forever" is Roland Emmerich's space disaster film "Moonfall," which comes with a whopping $140 million price tag but only brought in $700,000 in preview ticket sales. Fortunately, Emmerich's end-of-the-world disaster films tend to play really well overseas, where watching America crumble under the weight of our own stupidity is more than worth the price of admission. The real determining factor for this weekend's box office totals will be how many theaters remain open during Winter Storm Landon, as over 300 theaters were closed on Thursday due to the inclement weather, and there's no telling how many more will close as Landon makes his way to the east coast.