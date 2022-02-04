HBO Renews Euphoria For Season 3, Time To Stock Up On Glitter And Trauma

No surprises here: HBO's phenomenon "Euphoria" has been renewed for a third season. The intense and stylish teen series is currently midway through its eight-episode second season.

The renewal comes in the wake of an extremely successful sophomore season. Despite over two years of downtime between its first and second seasons, "Euphoria" broke HBO Max records with its second season premiere, and has only continued to gain momentum since. The series, which is led by Zendaya, has all but taken over social media on Sunday nights in a way few HBO shows have since "Game of Thrones" ended. HBO reports that the premiere episode was "the #1 most social premium cable episode" since the "Thrones" finale in 2019.

Francesca Orsi, who is the Executive Vice President of HBO programming, shared her excitement about the renewal: