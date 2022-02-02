Euphoria Season 2 Viewership Has Skyrocketed

"Euphoria" is getting more popular by the week. This is wonderful news for HBO, a company I assume is buried in debt thanks to Sam Levinson's body glitter budget. And don't even get me started on how much this show probably spends on music — but who can blame them? The numbers don't lie and it looks like this investment is paying off in spades. The viewership of Levinson's gritty teen drama is up nearly 100% from its first season.

Over the course of its sophomore season, "Euphoria" has nearly doubled its season 1 per-episode viewership. Since airing on January 9, the premiere has drawn in 13.1 million viewers across multiple HBO and HBO Max to date (via Variety), with the second and third episodes tracking similarly. Compared to the 6.6 million average audience size from season 1, this is a massive uptick. According to /Film's Valerie Ettenhoffer (who's documenting the weekly chaos of Euphoria via yearbook superlatives), last Sunday's episodes reached season-finale-level mess — so it's no wonder people are tuning in! The word of mouth (aka Twitter chatter) on this show is unavoidable, and you can only stay away for so long before Zendaya dancing to Frank Sinatra or Sydney Sweeney gagging at a pee-soaked towel draw you in.

This past Sunday, the second season's fourth episode, "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can" became the show's second most-watched episode ever, behind the previously aired episode 3. Where the fourth episode drew in 3.2 million viewers across three linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max, episode 3 drew in 3.6 million viewers. "Euphoria" has been trending upwards on a weekly basis since the season premiere, only dipping slightly with its latest episode. For why episode 4 dipped, Variety points to the NFC Championship game which aired last weekend during the same time slot.