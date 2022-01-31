Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Series Rolls The Dice, Gets Red Notice Director To Write, Direct, And Executive Produce

Grab your dice bags and gather your figurines, tabletop role-playing fans: the live-action "Dungeons & Dragons" series just took another Ice Giant-sized step forward. According to Variety, "Red Notice" and "Skyscraper" filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber has been attached to write and produce the series pilot, as well as executive produce and oversee the flagship show. The series is in development alongside a "Dungeons & Dragons" film which will star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. It looks like the plan is for some interconnectivity between the movie and series, and there are plans for addition series as well, creating an entire sprawling "Dungeons & Dragons" ("D&D") live-action franchise.

The role-playing game has seen a spike in popularity during the pandemic, as players from around the world meet up digitally in order to escape to the Forgotten Realms, even if only for a few hours. Previous attempts at live-action "D&D" films have been critical and commercial failures, so here's hoping getting a filmmaker who makes wildly popular movies on board will give this version a higher chance of success.